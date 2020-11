VIDEO COURTESY OF TEXAN LIVE

New Caney, TEXAS (KETK) — Cameron Ford is one of the most electric athletes in East Texas, and he and the Chapel Hill Bulldogs pulled out all the stops Saturday night to knock off Livingston 49-37 in the first round of the playoffs.

The road doesn’t get any easier for the Dogs, they will now have to gear up and prepare for the Stafford Spartans.