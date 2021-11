TYLER, Texas (KETK) — It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish, and for the Chapel Hil Bulldogs, that notion has been true this season, as well as Friday night when they faced rival Kilgore in the regional semifinals.

Kilgore, who won the District of Doom championship, jumped out to a 17-0 lead, but Chapel Hill came roaring back and the game went into double overtime, where Chapel Hill won 41-35.

They now move on to the Regional Finals where they will take on Little Cypress-Mauriceville.