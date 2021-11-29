Chapel Hill Bulldogs have hit their stride as they get ready for Little Cypress-Mauriceville in the state quarterfinals

Friday Football Fever

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Chapel Hill Bulldogs entered the high school football playoffs as a number four seed, and after an overtime win over rival Kilgore this past week, they are now headed to the 4th round.

Chapel Hill fell behind 17-0 last week, but fought back, and was able to knock off district champ Kilgore, 41-35 in double overtime.

This is the Bulldogs’ first trip to the state quarterfinals since 2013, and this year they will be taking on the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears at the Berry Center in Cypress Friday night.

At one point, chapel hill lost three district games in a row, but this team has become the embodiment, of playing your best football at the right time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51