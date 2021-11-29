Chapel Hill Bulldogs have hit their stride as they get ready for Little Cypress-Mauriceville in the state quarterfinals

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Chapel Hill Bulldogs entered the high school football playoffs as a number four seed, and after an overtime win over rival Kilgore this past week, they are now headed to the 4th round.

Chapel Hill fell behind 17-0 last week, but fought back, and was able to knock off district champ Kilgore, 41-35 in double overtime.

This is the Bulldogs’ first trip to the state quarterfinals since 2013, and this year they will be taking on the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears at the Berry Center in Cypress Friday night.

At one point, chapel hill lost three district games in a row, but this team has become the embodiment, of playing your best football at the right time.