Chapel Hill dominates Athens 57-21 in undefeated matchup

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KETK) – Chapel Hill and Athens came into their week-5 matchup undefeated, but the Bulldogs dominated the Hornets on Friday’s game.

The final score was: 57-21

The Chapel Hill Bulldogs will take on the Lindale Eagles next Friday.

