CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KETK) – Chapel Hill and Athens came into their week-5 matchup undefeated, but the Bulldogs dominated the Hornets on Friday’s game.
The final score was: 57-21
The Chapel Hill Bulldogs will take on the Lindale Eagles next Friday.
- Chapel Hill dominates Athens 57-21 in undefeated matchup
- East Texas experiencing paramedic shortage, other issues due to COVID-19 pandemic
- The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department celebrate national hunting and fishing day with new initiative
- Friday Football Fever: Week 5 scores
- Noonday Volunteer Fire Department gets new equipment to use during crash rescues