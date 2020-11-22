Chapel Hill dominates Stafford 40-14, sets up rivalry rematch with Lindale in regional semifinals

NEW CANEY, Texas (KETK) — One week ago, the Chapel Hill Bulldogs traveled to New Caney, and knocked off Livingston in a back-and-forth shootout, but on Saturday they left no doubt in the are round.

Jeff Riordan and the Bulldogs left Randall Reed Stadium, beating Stafford 40-14, and advancing to the 3rd round for the first time since 2013.

Now Chapel hill gets ready for a rivalry rematch with Lindale in the regional semifinals.

The Dogs and the Eagles will square off at 7:00 p.m. at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler on Black Friday.