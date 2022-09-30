CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KETK) – The Chapel Hill football game against Palestine Wildcats has been moved to 3:30 p.m., the district announced.

Originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m., the game was moved earlier in the day due to lighting issues at Bulldog Stadium.

In preparation for the game only High School and Junior High School students will be dismissed at 1:30 p.m. and buses will begin to transport students at 1:30 p.m. according to the district.

For information on tickets, you can call the Chapel Hill Athletics Department at 903-565-5140.