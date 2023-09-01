TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Chapel Hill Bulldogs are now 2-0 on the season after getting a home opener win over the Van Vandals.
The final score was: 53-28.
Next week, Chapel HIll will head to Greenville, while Van will head to Lindale.
by: Christa Wood
