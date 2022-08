TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Expectations are high for the Chapel Hill Bulldogs this season, but they are bound and determined to not look at the finish line, but instead, focus on the task at hand.

On Friday, that task was hosting the Pittsburg Pirates in a scrimmage, and the Bulldog offense scored early and often, while the defense stifled the Pirate attack, as Chapel Hill went on to win 42-7.

The Bulldogs will open the regular season at home against the Gilmer Buckeyes on Friday, August 26th.