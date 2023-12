WACO, Texas (KETK) — The third time was the charm for Chapel Hill, as the Bulldogs beat Davenport 56-33 to punch their ticket to the 4A Division 1 state championship game.

The Bulldogs had lost the previous two years in the 5th round, but have hit their stride down the stretch.

Chapel Hill will play for the state title on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at AT&T Stadium.