ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK) – The Anna Coyotes are state champs winning the 4A Division 1 title at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The final score of the game was 26 – 0.

This was the Chapel Hill Bulldogs first trip to state since 2011. They came close for the last two seasons, both times getting beat out during state semifinals. The third time appeared to be the charm for them, beating San Antonio Davenport last week in Waco.

The Bulldogs have won two state titles in the history of their program.

