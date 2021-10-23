Chapel Hill takes down district rival Mabank in Week 9

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KETK) The Chapel Hill Bulldogs took down the Mabank Panthers on Friday night at home.

The final score of the game was: 50-22.

Chapel Hill will be off next Friday, while Mabank will head to Henderson.

