Chapel Hill takes down district rival Mabank in Week 9

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KETK) The Chapel Hill Bulldogs took down the Mabank Panthers on Friday night at home.
The final score of the game was: 50-22.
Chapel Hill will be off next Friday, while Mabank will head to Henderson.
