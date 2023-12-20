TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Chapel Hill offensive lineman, Dyllan Drummond, signed on to play for the UNLV Rebels on Wednesday morning.

Drummond has been a three-year starter, who has put in the work on and off the field to get to this moment.

During the ceremony, his coaches talked about how much time he took getting stronger, even eating peanut butter and jelly sandwiches to put on weight to play at this level.

Drummond and the Bulldogs did plenty of winning during his time at Chapel Hill, and that was one of the main reasons he chose to go to Vegas.