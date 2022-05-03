PRICE, Texas (KETK) – At the end of the year, Carlisle ISD will have a new athletic director, but the Indians program will be staying in the family.

Rocky Baker has decided to retire, and his son Clay will take over the position.

The elder Baker has coached in East Texas for 29 years, with stops in Henderson, Kilgore, Tatum, and Carlisle.

In 2018, he stepped down as the Indians’ head football coach and became defensive coordinator and remaining a.d., while Clay was promoted from offensive coordinator to lead the program.

Coach Rocky says it is time to step away and that Clay has done the work necessary to become the Carlisle A.D.

Rocky will officially retire at the end of this school year, and Clay will continue to lead the Indians on the gridiron.