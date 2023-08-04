HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) — Clay Baker was raised with Henderson Lion pride running through his veins and now gets the chance to lead his alma mater, looking to restore the program’s standards of excellence.

“It’s still a little bit surreal honestly, just pulling in the parking lot just still feels kind of surreal, but it’s been awesome,” said Baker.

Baker and his staff are now hard at work, taking over a team that has not made the postseason since 2019.

But his message is coming through loud and clear to players who know he’s been exactly where they are right now.

“He’s just more relatable I mean, because he walked through the same halls we have you know,” said running back Kaleb Tate. “We have a tradition of excellence, and I just came to replace that banner here.”

“He’s from Henderson, you know he wants to protect the tradition, he knows what it’s like to be in Henderson, and he wants to really show what we’re all about,” said center Brock Johnson.

“I’ve put the same logo on before, I know what it means to represent Henderson, it means something to me, it means something personal to me,” said Baker.

There’s no quick fix when building a culture, and this season, Baker will be leaning on the Lions’ running game and hopefully giving these seniors their first-ever postseason berth.

“I’m going to do everything in my power to try to give them an opportunity to do that, as long as they give me everything they’ve got, which they have so far,” said Baker. “The big thing for us is we’ve got to focus on ourselves, we try to take it one day at a time, we’ve got to find a way to get better every day we come out here, and I think in the end it will all take care of itself.”

Baker now begins to lay a foundation as he and this teamwork to build up a program he has always called home.

Henderson opens the regular season on the road when they face Liberty-Eylau in Texarkana on Friday, August 25th at 7:30 p.m.