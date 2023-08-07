TYLER, Texas (KETK) — It’s a new day for football in Tyler, and on Monday, the legacy Red Raiders opened practice with new head coach Beau Trahan, who will be looking to lead the Red Raiders back to the playoffs.

While Trahan is new to the program, he will have plenty of returning starters on both sides of the ball, including quarterback Luke Wolf, who is a true dual threat at the position.

Wolf will be looking to get the ball to playmakers such as Jadin Hambrick and Micah Pierson to open up the offense this season, while linebacker Brooks Gallagher will headline the defense.

Coach Trahan got a chance to work with his new team this spring and looks forward to pushing forward into the fall, as the Red Raiders look to make some noise this season.

Tyler Legacy will open the season against their Deep East Texas rivals when they head down to Lufkin to face off against the Panthers.

The Pack beat the Red Raiders last season in Tyler.

This matchup will be at Abe Martin Stadium in Lufkin on Friday, August 25th, kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m.