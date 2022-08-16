LIBERTY CITY, Texas (KETK) — The Sabine Cardinals are a program, teams would be wise not to overlook.

The Cards are under new leadership with head coach Cody Gilbert, who has his team energized for this upcoming season.

“We’re going to play fast on offense and play up-tempo and we’re going to try to play physical on defense and so those or things we try to practice daily,” says Gilbert.

“Just focus on us and our game and don’t worry about anything else, it’s our progress so we keep working on us, and we will be fine,” adds receiver and DB Cayden Fortson.

Along with a new coach, Sabine will have a new quarterback.



Sophomore Colt Sparks will take over for Jace Burns, who now plays for Lamar., and he is ready for the challenge

“They’re just reminding to just stay calm and be competitive but stay calm at the same time, do what you normally do is what they’re telling me,” explains Sparks.

“We’re very understanding, he makes a mistake we lift him up. We’re not going to put him down, we put him down then it won’t be good for us,” says Fortson.

“He’s embraced it, Colt is the type of kid that leads by example so earns the respect of his peers that way,” adds Gilbert.

Coach Gilbert is bringing a new mentality to the Cardinals this year, focusing on speed, and being in the right spot, at the right time.

“We talk to them about being Sabine tough and that’s doing what’s best for the team, we talk about execution fitting your piece to the puzzle and doing your job and then we talk about effort and that’s going from point A to point B with unbelievable effort,” declares Gilbert.

“Just play our game and play fast and everything. if we do all those three things then we will be a winning team,” exclaims Fortson.

“He is trying to prove to us that we can win and we are a winning team,” says Sparks

Sabine’s veteran players are leading by example and forging a new football history for the Cards.