Commerce cancels game against Winnsboro Friday night

WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – Winnsboro announced Monday that their football game against Commerce has been cancelled.

Commerce forfeits the contest which gives Winnsboro a very valuable district victory. The win pushes the Raiders’ league mark to 5-1 and temporarily puts them in first place in the 5-3A Division 1 standings.

Commerce had forfeited last weeks game against Emory Rains due to COVID-19 issues. However, they had held out hope that they may have been able to play at Winnsboro.

Mineola, Mount Vernon and Pottsboro are now tied for second place in the district at 4-1, at least until Friday night.

Mount Vernon hosts Pottsboro Friday, while Mineola welcomes Rains in our Friday Football Fever game of the week.

