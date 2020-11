CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – The Crockett Bulldogs season has come to an unexpected end after telling KETK News on Thursday that they would be forfeiting their second-round game against Lorena.

The game was scheduled to be played Thursday night in Madisonville. Crockett ends their season at 7-5.

In the bi-district round, they defeated Anahuac 41-21. Lorena will move on to the regional semi-finals and take on the winner of Hallettsville and Diboll.