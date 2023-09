TATUM, Texas (KETK/Fox 51) — It’s always fun when the Daingerfield Tigers and the Tatum Eagles square off against one another, and this year they did on a Thursday night.

This time, it was the Tigers who came out with the win, beating the Eagles 34-17.

Daingerfield will head to Timpson to take on the Bears next Friday night, while Tatum will be on the road in Pittsburg.