LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — While most of the postseason action will take place on Friday, West Rusk and Daingerfield’s 3rd round matchup took place at Lobo Stadium in Longview on Thanksgiving night.

The Tigers roared out to a 28-7 lead at halftime, but the Raiders came back to tie it up 28 all in the 3rd quarter.

But Daingerfield pulled away in the 4th, beating West Rusk 50-28, and will now await the winner of Waskom and Newton.