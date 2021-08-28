Daingerfield takes down Atlanta in Week 1

DAINGERFIELD, Texas (KETK)- The Daingerfield Tigers defeated the Atlanta Rabbits on Friday.

The final score was 48-7.

The Tigers will play the Tatum Eagles next week.

