Daingerfield takes down Atlanta in Week 1

DAINGERFIELD, Texas (KETK)- The Daingerfield Tigers defeated the Atlanta Rabbits on Friday.
The final score was 48-7.
The Tigers will play the Tatum Eagles next week.
