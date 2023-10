ELYSIAN FIELDS, Texas (KETK) – The Daingerfield Tigers are now 5-2 on the season and 3-0 in district play after getting a road win over the Elysian Fields Yellowjackets on Friday night.

The final score was: Daingerfield 40 – Elysian Fields 0

Next week, Daingerfield will host Queen City, while Elysian Fields will head to Hughes Springs.