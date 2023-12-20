DAINGERFIELD, Texas (KETK) — Daingerfield’s Aeryn Hampton had been committed to play for the Texas Longhorns for most of his recruitment.

But when it was time to finally make his decision, he signed with Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Hampton made it official Wednesday afternoon, in the Daingerfield basketball gym.

Texas offered Hampton a scholarship during his sophomore season, and if you’ve seen him play it all makes sense.

Hampton is one of the most dynamic athletes in the state, doing whatever the Tigers needed to on offense.

He ultimately chose the Tide because he believes they have the best chance to develop him into an NFL athlete.

Hampton is another testament to how deep the talent pool is in East Texas, and he’s also happy this process is finally finished.