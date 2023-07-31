TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Before standards can be met, they first must be set, which is the case for the Chapel Hill Bulldogs, who have advanced to the state semifinals two seasons in a row.

“These guys know how to win now, they know the expectation, they know the standard, and we’re ready to go, we’re rocking and firing today, and excited to be out here doing football,” said head coach Jeff Riordan.

The Dogs are powered by an explosive junior backfield, headlined by quarterback Demetrius Crisbon and running back Rickey Stewart, both of which have verbally committed to SMU and look to continue to cause havoc on opposing defenses.

“Me and Rickey been growing up together doing this for a minute so, we’ve got chemistry, and we’re just going to keep that going,” said Brisbon.

“It’s very dynamic, it’s hard to stop us, very good duo,” said Stewart.

“I’d put them in the top of the state of Texas when you’ve got two dynamic guys like that in the backfield, defenses always have to play you as two-back, we’re a one-back offense, but you’ve got to play us as two-back because Demetrius has rushed for over 3,000 yards in the last two years and then Rickey is just a freak among high school players,” said Riordan. “He’s a big cat who can run, he’s hard to tackle, they’re very special kids, they work hard, they’re smart, they’re fun to coach.”

In 2019, Chapel Hill didn’t win a district game, but now they are defending District of Doom champs, and are looking to break through in 2023 and compete for a state title.

“It made us real hungry, I feel like a lot of us have chips on our shoulders. you know what it was, two years in a row, so this year we’re making a run,” said Brisbon.

“I’m excited, I’ve been excited for this season, since we lost, since offseason, it’s very exciting,” said Stewart.

“We’re not sneaking up on people anymore, we’re going to have a target on our back, every week is a battle on our schedule, so you can’t have an off night,” said Riordan.

The standard is set, and the journey begins again, but while they may be the hunted, the Chapel Hill Bulldogs, are just as hungry as ever.

Chapel Hill will open the season on the road against the Gilmer Buckeyes on Friday, Aug. 25 at 7:30 p.m.