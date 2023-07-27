TYLER, Texas (KETK) — On Thursday morning, S.W.J.C.F.C. coaches met at the Hollytree Country Club in Tyler for Media Day, as the teams have high hopes for their 2023 campaigns.

“It’s always a battle every single week, and you know, guys gotta put their best foot forward. I’m excited about how this thing transpires,” said Navarro head coach Ryan Taylor.

Coming into this season, the Trinity Valley Cardinals are favorites in the media poll to win the conference, but head coach Sherard Poteete says that is just preseason hype, and he is preaching laser focus to his players.

“This conference, it’s one week at a time, right? There’s never getting ahead of yourself. You can’t look down the road mess up, slip up, you do anything in this conference. It’s hard to come in and look down the road and skip over somebody like it’s got to be one week at a time. ,” added TVCC head coach Sherard Poteete.

Over at Tyler Junior College, the Apaches are entering 2023 with their 2nd-year head coach Tanner Jacobson, and he says they’re still establishing the culture. Still, a major emphasis will be developing the defensive line.

“I went out and got some big bodies, hired a full-time strength conditioning coach that has been able to implement his system for, you know, since January. So moving it to seven months and seeing the gains and growth from there. We’re really excited about the strength of our interior offensive and defensive,” explained Jacobson.

Coming off a championship season, the Kilgore College Rangers are looking to repeat that success and play for a national championship.

The Rangers coaching staff is looking to build chemistry quickly before they pad up in August.

“You get a bunch of new faces coming into your program. There’s only one way to make those guys become a family, and that’s hard work. I’ve told everybody there’s no magic dust that falls on your head. This is your family. You know, you’ve got to work hard together. And when you’re out there grinding in that heat, and you’re struggling, and you look to your left, and he’s struggling, but he’s making it, you got no choice, either make it or quit,” said defensive coordinator Russell Tompson.

We’re only a few weeks away from kickoff when Trinity Valley hosts Snow College in Malakoff on August 24th.