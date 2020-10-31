Elkhart pulls out 1st win this season on the road at Huntington

HUNTINGTON, Texas (KETK) – Elkhart left its best for last.
It’s been a tough season for the Elks. But Friday, Elkhart found a way.
Coach Luke Goode’s squad managed to pull out a 16-14 victory on the road at Huntington, denying the Red Devils an opportunity to get into the postseason.
Elkhart wraps up its adversity filled 2020 campaign with a 1-9 overall mark, and a 1-5 district record.
Huntington will finish its season next Friday at Palestine Westwood.
Watch the video to see some game highlights.