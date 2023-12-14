CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KETK) — On Thursday morning, the Chapel Hill community cheered on their football program as they took off to Arlington for the UIL State Championships.

“We’re just going to bring the championship home, I know we are,” said Debbie Dark, Chapel Hill ISD Communications Assistant and twirling sponsor.

For the first time since 2011, the Chapel Hill Bulldogs are heading to the state championship.

“It’s been so fun seeing them celebrate, seeing them accomplish their goals, and I know that state was a big dream of there’s,” said Mersaydez Lewis, a Chapel Hill High School senior and cheerleader.

Chapel Hill High School students and staff were the first to send off their team as they hit the road to play Friday at AT&T Stadium.

“It’s just another experience for our students and especially our football team and our coaches because they put in so much time and they deserve this,” said Dark.

Their head football coach shared how it was an exciting, yet chaotic morning.

“Like the scene in Home Alone when they’re trying to get on the plane and go on vacation, just trying to make sure we got everything and all our kids accounted for,” said Jeff Riordan, head football coach and athletic director.

After taking off from the high school, the team’s buses also got a sendoff from their middle and elementary school students and teachers.

“Fantastic to see the support the community is giving the team, it’s definitely what coach Riordan says “Ohana” we are a family,” said Dark.

The entire city supported their team all season long, leading them into the 4A Division 1 State Championship game.

“Excited to get on the buses and go take care of business in Arlington,” said Riordan.

Lewis has been on the sidelines cheering on the Bulldogs, and a win would make her senior year one to remember.

“Our community loves our football, our community is always there for our football they always show up support,” said Lewis.

Ready to see their team play on the state’s biggest stage.

“And we hope to pack Jerry’s World with Bulldog fans,” said Dark.

Chapel Hill plays the Anna Coyotes at 11 a.m. on Friday morning in Arlington.