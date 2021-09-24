GAME OF THE WEEK: Carthage remains undefeated with Friday win over Gilmer

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – Undefeated on the season, both the Carthage Bulldogs and the Gilmer Buckeyes were looking for a rematch of the 2020 4A-D2 State Championship.

It would be a Carthage win once again with the final score being: 28-7

Carthage will play Pleasant Grove next week at home, while Gilmer will go on the Road to Spring Hill for their first district game of the year.