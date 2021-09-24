GAME OF THE WEEK: Carthage remains undefeated with Friday win over Gilmer

Fever Game of the Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – Undefeated on the season, both the Carthage Bulldogs and the Gilmer Buckeyes were looking for a rematch of the 2020 4A-D2 State Championship.

It would be a Carthage win once again with the final score being: 28-7

Carthage will play Pleasant Grove next week at home, while Gilmer will go on the Road to Spring Hill for their first district game of the year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51