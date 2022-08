TYLER, Texas (KETK) High school football has started in East Texas and and the Gilmer Buckeyes opened the 2022 season on the road against the Chapel Hill Bulldogs in our Week 1 Game of the Week.

The Black flag defense forced four first half interceptions that turned into points for the Buckeyes, who won the game.

The final score was: 51-27.

Next week, Gilmer will play Kilgore at home, while Chapel Hill will take on Van on the road.