HUMBLE, Texas (KETK) – Despite being down 28-7 at halftime, the Lindale Eagles weren’t fazed.

In an effort that showed just how much heart and guts they possess, the Eagles rallied and on an 18-yard field goal from Landon Love with no time left on the clock, Lindale defeated Austin LBJ 31-28 to punch its ticket to play in a state championship game for the first time ever.

Watch the video to see our game of the week coverage from Humble.