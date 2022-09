LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) We’re in Week Two of football across East Texas and the Longview Lobos have added another win over their long-time rival Marshall Mavericks.

The final score was: 48-11.

Next week, Longview will play Tyler Legacy on the road, and Marshall will host Henderson.

This is one of the oldest rivalries in the State of Texas. Longview now leads the series, 65-42-5. Lobos won the last meeting, in 2021, 14-0.