Game of the week: Mineola dominates Madison, marches on to round 3

PRINCETON, Texas (KETK) – The Mineola Yellow Jackets had a game plan Friday.

And they executed it to perfection.

A big part of it was handing the ball to the leading rusher in East Texas.

SMU commit Trevion Sneed had one of his most dominant outings of the season running for 292 yards on 27 carries, scoring three touchdowns as the Jackets ran out to a 21-0 lead by the second quarter, and never really looked back, beating a solid Dallas Madison club 42-14.

Very determined every time he touched the ball, Sneed averaged a first down on every carry at almost eleven yards a clip.

Sneed now has 2,957 yards and 35 touchdowns in 12 games this season.

Coach Luke Blackwell and the Yellow Jackets improve to 11-1 on the year as they advance to the Class 3A Division 1 Region 2 semifinals.

Mineola gets a rematch with the only team that has beaten them this season. The Jackets will face Mount Vernon who defeated West Friday 27-21. Mineola and Coach Art Briles’ Tigers will meet next Friday Nov. 27 at Sulphur Springs’ Gerald Prim Stadium. Game time is yet to be determined.

Watch the video to see highlights in our game of the week coverage and to hear from a triumphant Blackwell.