MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – In a clustered 5-3A Division 1 district, Mineola came out on top Friday night in a shootout against Emory Rains in the Friday Football Fever Game of the Week.

They won 55-30 over the over the Wildcats and are now in a three-way tie for first place with Pottsboro and Winnsboro heading into the final week of the regular season.

Watch the video above for the highlights.