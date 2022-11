MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK)- Mount Vernon is moving on to the second round of playoffs after taking down Tatum on Friday night.

The final score was: 42-6.

Next week, Tatum will play the winner of the West and Mexia match-up.

Tatum finshed the season with a 6-4 overall record, and 4-1 in district. Mount Vernon finished 8-2 overall, and 4-2 in district.