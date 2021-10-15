GAME OF THE WEEK: Texas High still undefeated following win over Pine Tree

Fever Game of the Week

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) The Texas High Tigers are still undefeated in the season following their Friday night win over the Pine Tree Pirates.

The final score was: 38-0.

Texas High will be at home against Jacksonville next week, while Pine Tree will be on the road against Whitehouse.

