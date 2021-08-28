GAME OF THE WEEK: Tyler Legacy opens season with 35-17 win over Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) Friday night lights are back and the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders kicked off the 2021 season with a win over the Lufkin Panthers.
The Red Raiders are coming off their first playoff game win in 12 years and looking to build on that momentum this season.
The Red Raiders return 13 starters from last season.
The final score was 35-17.
They will take on the Tyler Lions next week in the ‘Rose City Rivalry’.
