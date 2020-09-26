GAME OF THE WEEK: Tyler Legacy trounces Lufkin 70-32

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A resounding opening statement.

The Tyler Legacy Red Raiders jumped on old rival Lufkin early and often.

In their first game since the school was renamed, and the first contest under first-year head coach Joe Willis, Legacy built a 35-7 lead by late in the second quarter.

They kept pouring it on in the second half scoring 35 more points for a 70-32 triumph over the visiting Panthers.

Junior running back Jamarion Miller rushed for 347 yards and four touchdowns on just 16 carries, that included a tremendous 92-yard touchdown scamper.

Fellow junior running back Bryson Donnell added 121 yards on eight carries.

The victory also marked the 100th career head coaching victory for Willis.

Lufkin running back and Washington commit Caleb Berry had a big night himself with 210 yards and three scores.

The Red Raiders turn their attention to the Rose City Rivalry next Friday night against Tyler High at 7:30 p.m. at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.