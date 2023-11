HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – The West Rusk Raiders are moving on to regional-round for the 3A-D2 playoffs after getting a win on Friday night over the New Diana Eagles.

The final score was: West Rusk 50 – New Diana 35

Next week, West Rusk will play the winner of the Hooks and Daingerfield game.

The Raiders ended the regular season with an overall record of 8-2, and a district record of 6-0. The Eagles ended the regular season with an overall record of 7-2, and a district record of 4-2.