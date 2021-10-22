GAME OF THE WEEK: West Rusk now 8-0 with win over Harmony

BIG SANDY, Texas (KETK) In our Friday Football Fever Game of the Week, The West Rusk Raiders are now 8-0 with a win over the Harmony Eagles.

The final score of the game was: 63-18.

West Rusk will face the Grand Saline Indians at home next week, while Harmony will travel to Arp.

