GAME OF THE WEEK: West Rusk now 8-0 with win over Harmony

BIG SANDY, Texas (KETK) In our Friday Football Fever Game of the Week, The West Rusk Raiders are now 8-0 with a win over the Harmony Eagles.
The final score of the game was: 63-18.
West Rusk will face the Grand Saline Indians at home next week, while Harmony will travel to Arp.
