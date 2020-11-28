Lindale continues to make history, dominates Chapel Hill to reach Rd. 4

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In front of a fantastic atmosphere at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium, the Lindale Eagles achieved another milestone for their program.

Lindale heads to the Class 4A Division 1 state quarterfinals after defeating Chapel Hill 36-7 in a District of Doom rematch Friday.

The Eagles will have another league rematch on their hands next Friday as they will tangle with Kilgore at 7:00 p.m. at SFA’s Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches.

Watch the video to see our Texas Spine and Joint Hospital Friday Football Fever Game of the Week coverage that includes highlights and reaction from Lindale head coach Chris Cochran.