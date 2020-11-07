Lindale holds off Kilgore, claims “District of Doom” crown

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Lindale Eagles got to lift a gold ball Friday.

Coach Chris Cochran and company hope it’s the first of many over the next several weeks.

Lindale defeated Kilgore 47-40 Friday in a heavyweight battle where the K-Dogs refused to go away.

But behind Baylor commit Jordan Jenkins, the Eagles were simply too tough to overcome. Jenkins rushed for 291 yards and six touchdowns.

Lindale becomes the winner of the vaunted East Texas District of Doom, securing their first outright league crown since 2011.

The Eagles wrap up the regular season 8-2, and finish off an undefeated district run at 6-0.

In the meantime, Kilgore winds up 7-3, and 5-1 in 9-4A Division 1 action. The Bulldogs will have the No. 2 seed of the district in the playoffs.

Lindale will open the postseason against Vidor in the Bi-District round. According to Cochran, the game will be played next Thursday in Carthage.

Watch the video to see our Game of the Week coverage.