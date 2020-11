EMORY, Texas (KETK) – Both 8-2 on the season, both the Mount Vernon Tigers and the Gladewater Bears knew they had a tough match-up on their hands.

In a game that went back and forth, coach Art Briles’ Tigers were able to pull out the win against Jonny Louvier’s Bears 51-43.

Louvier ends his first campaign with his alma mater at 8-3.

The 9-2 Tigers will play the West Trojans next week in the area round of playoffs.

Watch the video to see Garrett Sanders’ game of the week coverage.