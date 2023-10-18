MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) — The Mineola Yellowjackets are now being led by Aaron Slider, as their new head coach but while he is new to the position, he’s not new to the team, having served as the jackets’ offensive coordinator the last five years, and plans to keep the standard of “Mineola Toughness.”

“Continue building that that and working with it. And just as for years to come, we hope to work with our younger kids and build that, you know, thought process in them to be tough, but also to work hard every single day when they walk out here like the older ones you’re doing right now, ” said Slider.

The Jackets lost some top playmakers to graduation, but this Mineola group of seniors feel more than ready to take the leadership reigns of this program.

“Trying to step up, telling them what to do, what their responsibilities are, and make sure they work,” added senior Paul Stanley.

“Hard work every day of practice. You want everybody else to do the same and follow through us, and we’re real vocal out there. You know, we tell them when something goes wrong and we try to go on to the next play, you know, and fix and build on everything, progress every week,” explained Bryson Myers.

Mineola has won 2 out of their last 3 games, and Slider says consistency has been the key to their recent success.

“We played a lot of players early, so allow them to gain experience that way. When we’re at this point and they know their responsibilities allows them to focus a little bit better and a little bit longer. Kids weren’t worn out so early in the season. We were able to go to platoon a little bit early and now we’re kind of working some kids on both sides. That allows us to be better,” exclaimed Slider.

The Yellowjackets are looking to maintain their focus as they continue to play through their gauntlet of a district schedule.

Mineola will host the unbeaten Winnsboro Red Raiders this Friday in our Fever Game of the Week.