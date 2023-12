TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Our play of the night takes us to Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler where the Gilmer Buckeyes took on the defending state champion Carthage Bulldogs.

In the 2nd quarter, Gilmer quarterback Cadon Tennison fired a ball deep over the middle, and Brendan Webb made the catch between two Carthage defenders to score a touchdown.

It was an outstanding moment in what turned out to be an amazing night for the Buckeyes, and Webb earned the Fever Play of the Night.