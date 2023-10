TYLER, Texas (KETK/Fox51) — Our Fever Play of the Night takes us to Tyler, where the Legacy Red Raiders decided to dip into their bag of tricks early against Mesquite-Horn.

The Red Raiders had three different people touch the ball in the backfield before backup quarterback Coben Williams, threw to staring QB Luke Wolf, who made the catch for the first down.

That play led to a field goal which would end up being the difference in the game, and also earned Tyler Legacy the Play of the Night.