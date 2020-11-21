Play of the Night: Carthage RB Mason Courtney

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – As the Carthage Bulldogs continue to dominate everyone in their path, senior running back Mason Courtney showcased his tremendous elusiveness Friday.

Early in the first quarter in their 4A Division 2 area round game against Silsbee, Courtney took a handoff and made a number of Tigers miss, including an incredible juke that caused a couple defenders to run into each other and drew immediate oohs and aahs from the crowd, as he carried the ball 22 yards into the end zone.

That was Courtney’s first of four touchdowns on the night, as Carthage shut out Silsbee 49-0.

9-0 Carthage advances to play Salado in the region 3 semifinals.

