NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — Our Baylor Scott & White Texas Spine and Joint play of the night took us to Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches, where Chapel Hill’s Alonzo McGregor scored an 89-yard touchdown after catching a pass from Tyler Jones against Livingston.

Congratulations to Alonzo, and click the video to see why he earned this honor in Week Two.