TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Our Fever Play of the Night took us to Chapel Hill High School, where electric Bulldogs quarterback, Demetrius Brisbon, tucked the ball away and raced down the sideline, outrunning and outmaneuvering Nacogdoches defenders on his way for a touchdown.

Chapel Hill beat Nacogdoches 42-22, and Brisbon earned himself Play of the Night.