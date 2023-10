TYLER, Texas (KETK/FOX51) — Our Fever Play of the Night features the Chapel Hill Bulldogs who proved once again, that they score at any time from anywhere.

In the 2nd quarter, the Henderson Lions kicked the ball off after scoring the field goal, the ball was low, but Jayvin Mayfield was still able to scoop it up.

Mayfield went on to weave his way in and out of the Lions’ defense before scoring a touchdown and earning Play of the Night.