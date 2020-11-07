Play of the Night: Crockett’s Zandric Anderson’s pick-6

CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – Crockett sophomore linebacker Zandric Anderson had quite a night defensively Friday.

Anderson helped the Bulldogs shut out Trinity 39-0 to secure the No. 3 seed out of District 9-3A Division 1.

Anderson got it all going when he picked off a Tiger pass in the first quarter and took it back 50 yards for a touchdown.

Anderson also had a fumble recovery later in the opening quarter.

Crockett will play Woodville in the Bi-District round of the playoffs next week.

Watch the video to see our Texas Spine and Joint Hospital Friday Football Fever Week 11 Play of the Night